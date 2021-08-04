Kazakhstani canoeist Torlopova advanced to Tokyo Olympics quarterfinal

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Margarita Torlopova of Kazakhstan finished sixth in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m event at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani canoeist finished sixth clocking 49.721 in the Women’s Canoe Single 200m event securing a quarterfinal berth at the Tokyo Olympics.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.