Kazakhstani Center to be unveiled at Xi'an International Studies University

BEIJING-XIAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakhstani Center will be opened at the Xi'an International Studies University in the first half of 2017. The Department of the Kazakh Language will begin its work at the university in September 2017.

The launch of the center and the department was agreed by counselor for education and science of the Kazakh Embassy to China Kairat Abdrakhmanov with the first provost of the university.



The Xi'an International Studies University was established in 1952. It boasts one of the best foreign language departments in China and is a member of G8 Universities. Presently, 72 Kazakhstanis pursue their degrees there.



The first Kazakhstani Center in China was opened at the Shanghai International Studies University on November 16, 2015. Two more were unveiled at the Beijing International Studies University and Dalian University of Foreign Languages.



