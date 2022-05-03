EN
    09:31, 03 May 2022

    Kazakhstani chess prodigy wins World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Congratulations are in order for Kazakhstani chess prodigy Nogerbek Kazybek who won the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships 2022 in Rhodes, Greece, Kazinform reports.

    FIDE Master (FM) Nogerbek Kazybek claimed the World Youth U18 Rapid Championships title in Greece, the Central Chess Club announced via Instagram.

    Rhodes played a host to the World Youth U18 Rapid & Blitz Championships 2022 on 1-2 May.


