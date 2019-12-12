EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:45, 12 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani children evacuated from Iraq meet their relatives in Nur-Sultan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh children evacuated from Iraq have met their relatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    10 out of 14 children repatriated from Iraq met their families and relatives in Baiterek Tower. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Baktiyar Maken and Advisor to the Minister of Education and Science Raissa Sher participated in the meeting.

    According to Yerzhan Ashikbayev, today’s meeting is a logical end of Rusafa special operation.

    10 children will live with their relatives. And 4 children from one family will be sent to a family-type orphanage, because their relatives who live in Karaganda region had abandoned them.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!