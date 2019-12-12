Kazakhstani children evacuated from Iraq meet their relatives in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh children evacuated from Iraq have met their relatives, Kazinform correspondent reports.

10 out of 14 children repatriated from Iraq met their families and relatives in Baiterek Tower. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yerzhan Ashikbayev, Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan Baktiyar Maken and Advisor to the Minister of Education and Science Raissa Sher participated in the meeting.

According to Yerzhan Ashikbayev, today’s meeting is a logical end of Rusafa special operation.

10 children will live with their relatives. And 4 children from one family will be sent to a family-type orphanage, because their relatives who live in Karaganda region had abandoned them.