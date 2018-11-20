Kazakhstani citizen extradited from Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs together with Interpol extradited Kazakhstani citizen Beibut Sergaziyev from Egypt today, the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

The detainee is suspected of perjury in favour of murder suspects.



Sergaziyev went into hiding from investigators and was issued an international arrest warrant



The extradition of Sergaziyev became possible thanks to the coordinated actions of Kazakhstan criminal prosecution authorities and their Egyptian colleagues.



Sergaziyev was placed in the detention center of Astana, where he will be held until the verdict of the court is announced.