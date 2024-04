Kazakhstani claims Asian wrestling champion title for 3rd time in a row

Kazakhstan’s freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov becomes a three-time Asian champion, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov beat Dzhavrail Shapiyev from Uzbekistan 5-2 in the final of the Asian Freestyle Wrestling Championships in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Kazakhstani freestyle wrestler Azamat Dauletbekov already won the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

Assyl Aitakyn (61kg) and Rizabek Aitmukhan (97kg) brought Kazakhstan silver medals. Meirambek Kartbai claimed bronze.