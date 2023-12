OSLO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Almat Kebispayev won bronze in the men's Greco-Roman 67 km competition at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships held in Oslo, Norway, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz

Almat Kebispayev of Kazakhstan defeated Murat Firat of Turkey 7-4 in the men's Greco-Roman 67 km bout at the 2021 World Wrestling Championships.