Kazakhstani claims gold and silver in 44th World Armwrestling Championship 2023

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Alla Shtrosherer captured gold and silver medals at the 44th World Armwrestling Championship held in Almaty, Kazinform cites the press service of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.

Alla Shtrosherer was victorious over an athlete from India bagging the women’s 85kg left hand gold and right hand silver.

The athlete was solemnly welcomed by her colleagues, supporters, and media reps at the airport in the Kazakh capital.

Alla Shtrosherer, who works as a train dispatcher at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, is the champion of Kazakhstan in armwrestling.