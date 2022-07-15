Kazakhstani climbers in Top 10 at 2022 World Games in U.S.

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rishat Khaibullin and Tamara Ulzhabayeva represented Kazakhstan in sport climbing at the World Games 2022 held in Birmingham, U.S.

Both athletes successfully completed the competition with Khaibullin standing 4th and Tamara Ulzhabayeva ranking 7th in the overall tally.

The World Games is an international 11-day multi-sport event comprising sports and sporting disciplines that are not contested in the Olympic Games. The event is organized every four years, one year after the Summer Olympic Games. The World Games is governed by the International World Games Association, a non-profit organization that unites 37 International Sports Federations and is recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In 2016, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) officially announced that sport climbing would be included in the 2020 Summer Olympics Games.













Photo: olympic.kz