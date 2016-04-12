EN
    15:25, 12 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani companies to participate in Afghan infrastructural projects

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani companies are expected to participate in infrastructural projects in Afghanistan, according to Meirbek Mazhitov, Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan.

    "The Government of Afghanistan earmarks $2 billion annually on the construction of infrastructural projects - highways, electrification, construction of dams, etc.," Mr. Mazhitov said at a press conference in Astana on Tuesday.

    He added that Kazakhstani enterprises have a wonderful opportunity to enter that market and participate in those large infrastructural projects.

    In his words, some Kazakhstani enterprises already have prior arrangements on participation in those projects and tenders.

