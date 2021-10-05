EN
    13:54, 05 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani company urged to speed up construction of gas-processing plant

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev urged a national company to speed up construction of a gas processing plant in Mangistau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    While addressing the session of the Government on Tuesday, Minister Mirzagaliyev stressed it is necessary to speed up construction of the new gas-processing plant in Zhanaozen.

    He reminded that in accordance with the instruction of the Head of State the construction of the new gas-processing plant is planned in Zhanaozen.

    «This plant will be designed in line with the world standards with sour gas processing efficiency of 900 million cubic meters per year. In this context, KazMunaiGas company needs to speed up the implementation of the said project,» the minister noted.

    According to Mirzagaliyev, the project is aimed at the improvement of socioeconomic development of the region and ensuring its energy safety.


