    21:19, 18 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani coronavirus vaccine shows that it is safe, scientists

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy director general for science and commercialization of the biosafety problems research and development centre Yergali Abduramov told about coronavirus vaccine clinical testing progress.

    «Pursuant to the President’s task with support of the Education and Science Ministry the country’s scientists on March 23 proceeded to coronavirus vaccine development program. As a result the country’s first inactivated vaccine was developed. On May 15 the vaccine was registered as a candidate vaccine for pre-clinical trials on the WHO website».


    According to the scientist trials are underway.


    «Trials were conducted on laboratory animals such as mice, rats, hamsters, cavy, etc. The vaccine showed that is absolutely safe for laboratory animals,» he said.


    «According to preliminary data, pre-clinical trials are expected to come to an end by September. Later on the vaccine will be tested on volunteers. Notably, vaccine will be tested in people who had never contracted coronavirus. They should be absolutely healthy.»


    «It is hardly to say when the vaccine will be available. Not a vaccine has passed clinical trials yet, the vaccines are being tested the worldwide. There is a special protocol of the Healthcare Ministry to define phases of vaccine trials,» he resumed.


    By Akbota Kuzekbai


