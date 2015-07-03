EN
    14:04, 03 July 2015 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aimbetov to fly to ISS

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired a session of the Security Council in Astana today, the Akorda's press service reports.

    Development of Kazakhstan's space industry, including implementation of the project on Baiterek space rocket complex, was in the focus of the session.

    More importantly, the candidature of Kazakhstani cosmonaut Aidyn Aimbetov was approved by the session. Aimbetov will fly to ISS based on the previous agreement between President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    In conclusion, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government.

