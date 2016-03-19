Kazakhstani cyclist Zakharov won Olympic license

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstani cyclist Artyom Zakharov - leader of the national team - has won a license for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Artyom Zakharov is a champion of Asia of year 2013, winner of the Asian Cup, bronze medal winner of the2013 and 2016 World Cup, bronze and silver medals winner at the Asian Cycling Championships.



"After his successful performance at the Asian Cycling Championship held in Oshima and winning a silver medal in omnium (multiple race event in track cycling),he won a bronze medal at the world Cup in Hong Kong and ranked among top-10 best track cyclists following the World Championships in London," a press-release of the North Kazakhstan administration reads.



Zakharov's impressive performances let him confidently earn a license for the Olympic Games. However, cyclists are selected as per a qualification system.



It must be noted that for the past two seasons Zakharov proved to be an excellent cyclist, having gained a position in TOP-18 Olympic rating due to which he became the main candidate for the Rio-2016.



Recall that summer Olympic Games will be held in Rio de Janeiro on 5-21 August 2016.