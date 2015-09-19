Kazakhstani D. Yeleussinov knocked out American J. Williams

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Dauren Yeleussinov had his fourth victory in professional boxing and his third victory by KO, Vesti.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Dauren Yeleussinov fought in his fourth professional fight against Justin Williams in New Jersey. The referee had to stop the fight in the second round. After a series of punches by the Kazakhstani boxer the American boxer found himself lying in the ring but he managed to stand up and continue but just until the next series of punches when the referee called it a KO.

D. Yeleussinov's record is 4 victories in 4 fights.