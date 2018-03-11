Kazakhstani Daneliya Tuleshova receives int’l BraVo award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Young singer from Kazakhstan Daneliya Tuleshova has won in the nomination "Glimpse into the Future" of the first International Professional Music Premium BraVo, press secretary of the young participant Tatyana Sinenko told Kazinform.

The ceremony of award presentation was held yesterday at the Kremlin in Moscow. The honorary guests were legendary Rod Steward, winner of multiple awards Seal, Europe band, and French singer Zaz.

There also performed singers from Russia and Ukraine Svetlana Loboda, Sergey Lazarev, Serebro, Ani Lorak and other guests - Sophia Huang from China and BABYLON from South Korea.

As the youngest representative of the young generation Daneliya handed an award to Yuriy Antonov, legendary Russian singer, for the contribution to musical culture.

In the "Glimpse into the Future" nomination Daneliya received her award from the hands of Zaz. Together with French singer the young lady performed «Je veux».





Danelia shared her impressions and thanked all the fans for the support.



"I have one more award now. Friends, I devote this award to you. I am thankful endlessly to all who supported me all this time and who is with me now. I am so happy that there are such events as BraVo Awards which remind that creativity has no limits, where a schoolgirl from Kazakhstan has a chance to sing with a famous French singer in a duet. In such moment you realize that wherever you are you sing for the people you cherish at heart".

«BraVo» is the second award which Danelia has received. On February 3, the little star received the award "Nation's Favorite".