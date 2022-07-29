EN
    07:55, 29 July 2022

    Kazakhstani Danilina advances to semifinal of WTA Poland Open

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's top seed Anna Danilina played in the second round match of BNP Paribas Poland Open doubles in Warsaw, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In a duo with German tennis player Anna-Lena Friedsam, she defeated Romanian duo Alexandra Ignatik/Gabriela Lee.

    The match lasted for 1 hour and 4 minutes and ended with the score 6:2, 6:3.

    During the match, the Kazakh/German duo hit two aces, made three double faults, and won six points and three games in a row.

    Presently, Danilina holds the 19th line in in WTA Doubles Rankings




    Photo: sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
