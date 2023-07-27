EN
    14:27, 27 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Danilina reaches Hamburg European Open semifinals

    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina in a pair with Russian Alexandra Panova made it to the semifinals of the WTA 250 Hamburg European Open, Kazinform reports with a reference to the National Olympic Committee.

    In quarterfinals, the Kazakh-Russian duo defeated Austrian tandem Melanie Klaffner / Sinja Kraus – 6:1, 6:3.

    In semifinals, Anna and Alexandra will play vs Angelica Moratelli / Camilla Rosatello from Italy.


