EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:41, 27 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Danilina reaches WTA 250 finals in Clevenland

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina paired with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić qualified into the final stage of the WTA Tennis in the Land tournament in Cleveland, Ohio, U.S., after their opponents –Grand Slam champions, top-seeded Czech team Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková had withdrawn from the event, Kazinform reports citing the National Tennis Federation.

    In the final round, the Kazakh/Serbian duo will meet the winners of the match between Shuko Aoyama (Japan) / Hao-Ching Chan (Chinese Taipei) and Nicole Melichar-Martinez (U.S.)/ Ellen Perez (Australia).


    Фото: ktf.kz

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!