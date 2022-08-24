EN
    10:01, 24 August 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Danilina storms into quarterfinals in Cleveland

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina sailed into the quarterfinals at the Tennis in the Land WTA 250 in Cleveland, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service informs.

    In the first-round match, the duo of Anna Danilina and Serbian Aleksandra Krunić crashed U.S. Lauren Davis and Madison Brengle with a score of 7:6 (5), 2:6, 10:7.

    Next Danilina and Krunić will play vs Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi.


    Photo: ktf.kz




