Kazakhstani Danilina strolls into WTA 250 semifinals in Cleveland

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 1 doubles player Anna Danilina in a duo with Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunić defeated Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi in the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the WTA Tennis in the Land in Cleveland, Ohio, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

The match ended with a score of 6:2, 6:7 (4:7), 10:7.

Next Anna Danilina and Aleksandra Krunić will play vs top-seeded Czech Republic team of Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, who three times won the Wimbledon doubles title.









Photo: ktf.kz