    08:17, 11 July 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Danilina through 2023 Wimbledon quarters

    None
    Photo: ktf.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina held her second mixed doubles match at the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

    In Round of 16, Danilina in duo with Nicolas Mahut of France won over Italian Andrea Vavassori /Russian Liudmila Samsonova tandem in two sets with the score 7:6, 4:6, 7:6.

    The match lasted for two hours and 17 minutes.

    In quarter-finals, Danilina and Mahut will play vs Mate Pavić (Croatia) and Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukraine).

    Danilina stands now 24th in the WTA doubles rankings, which is the best result among Kazakhstan’s female tennis players.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
