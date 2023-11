ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Anna Danilina won the women's doubles title at the 2023 Hamburg European Open, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Paired with Russian Aleksandra Panova, Danilina defeated Czech/American duo Miriam Kolodziejova /Angela Kulikov in two sets 6:4, 6:2.

The match lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.

Danilina is currently ranked 25th in the WTA doubles rankings.