Kazakhstani Daniyar Yeleussinov claims IBO World Welterweight title

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani welterweight boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov (11-0, 6 KOs) defeated Argentinian Juan Hernan Leal (15-2, 4 KOs) to claim the IBO World Welterweight title, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Daniyar ‘Kazakh Thunder’ Yeleussinov won the 12-round bout by unanimous decision of judges and earned his 11th professional victory. This is the second pro loss for Juan Hernan Leal.

Yeleussinov was clear favorite way before the fight and many experts predicted his victory.

Yeleussinov is the fifth boxer from Kazakhstan to claim the professional World Champion title after Vassiliy Zhirov, Gennady Golovkin, Zhanat Zhakiyanov and Beibut Shumenov. Golovkin holds the IBF and IBO middleweight titles up to this day