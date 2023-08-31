Kazakhstani Darmen Sadvakassov beats world’s no.10 Richárd Rapport

DÜSSELDORF. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani grandmaster Darmen Sadvakassov defeated world’s no.10 Richárd Rapport at the FIDE World Rapid Teams Championship 2023 in Dusseldorf, Germany, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Chess Federation.

The Kazakhstani took up Romanian chess grandmaster Richárd Rapport, who acted as Ding's second during the World Chess Championship 2023, in the 11th round of the tournament.

Darmen played for the international team Chess Pensioners which ended up 10th following the Championships.

The tournament brough together 36 teams, made up of six players, including four grandmasters. Among participants were many renowned grandmasters, including Vladimir Kramnik, Viswanathan Anand, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian, Indian chess prodigy Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa.