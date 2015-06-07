Kazakhstani defender signs with revived HC Spartak

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani professional ice hockey player and member of the national hockey team Vitaly Novopashin has signed with HC Spartak, championat.com says.

General manager of the revived Moscow-based club Alexey Zhamnov confirmed the signing of Novopashin. "Novopashin, Korobov and Dyblenko, these guys will be included into the team roster. They used to play for HC Atlant," Zhamnov said. Novopashin missed the last two world championships and didn't play for Team Kazakhstan due to personal reasons.