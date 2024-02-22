Kazakhstani delegation addresses 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development

A delegation led by ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand, permanent representative of Kazakhstan to UNESCAP Arman Issetov took part in the 11th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development of UNESCAP, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The main goal of the event is to address issues of eradicating poverty, hunger, combating climate change, ensuring peace, justice and partnerships for sustainable development.

Briefly touching on the contemporary international issues, ambassador Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan is making its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by reforming internal economic and social policies. The government's efforts are aimed at increasing the income of the population, creating a comfortable living environment, ensuring security, and expanding opportunities for the comprehensive development of people. Kazakhstan is also committed to peaceful relations and cooperation with all members of the international community based on mutual trust, understanding and respect.