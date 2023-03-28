Kazakhstani delegation takes part in 10th Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development

BANGKOK. KAZINFORM – The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan headed by Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Thailand and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN ESCAP Arman Issetov took part in the Tenth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development under the theme «Accelerating the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the full implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development at all levels in Asia and the Pacific» in Bangkok, at the United Nations Conference Center (UNCC), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development (APFSD) is an annual, inclusive intergovernmental forum to support the follow-up and review of progress on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the regional level while serving as a regional preparatory meeting for the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF). The Forum provides a regional perspective on the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by identifying regional trends and sharing best practices and lessons learned.

The Forum will host a presentation of Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) for the 2023 HLPF. Additionally, the APFSD will feed into the 2023 SDG Summit by providing a regional platform to comprehensively review progress at the mid-point of the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and identify priorities and solutions for accelerating the implementation of the SDGs in the remaining years to 2030.

In this regard under the agenda item of the Forum «Towards the 2023 Sustainable Development Goals Summit», a video addressed by the Vice-Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abzal Abdikarimov was presented.