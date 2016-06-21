EN
    19:59, 21 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani delegation to take part in Brest reenactment festival

    None
    None
    MINSK. KAZINFORM A delegation from Kazakhstan will take part in the international reenactment festival titled as 22 June. Brest Fortress.

    The delegation will include representatives of the Akimat of Atyrau, heads of history museums, youth patriotic associations and reenactors. The international history festival will take place in Brest.

    The festival is organized by the Brest Oblast Organization of the BRSM Youth Union, the Brest reenactment club Garnizon with the support of the Brest Oblast Executive Committee and the Brest City Hall, the Defense Ministry.

    Source: BELTA
     

