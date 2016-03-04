Kazakhstani delegation to take part in Tyumen invest forum

TYUMEN-PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - The Government of Tyumen region is ready to support proposals of Kazakhstani partners aimed at strengthening of intergovernmental trade and economic ties, Governor of Tyumen region Vladimir Yakushev told at the meeting with Deputy Governor of North Kazakhstan region of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Mankeyev, Tyumenskaya liniya information agency informs.

According to Mukhtar Mankeyev, one of the priority directions in development of cooperation is processing of agricultural products and production of natural eco-friendly food products, which are on demand now.

"North Kazakhstan region is a bread basket of our country. In 2015, we harvested the biggest yield here. Many Kazakh investors are ready to use their experience and open their food productions in Tyumen region," the deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region informed.

V. Yakushev supported the proposal of Mukhtar Mankeyev on holding of the fair of Kazakhstani products in Tyumen.

The guests from North Kazakhstan region are also interested in cooperation with Tyumen machine building companies specialized in production of equipment for the oil and gas and energy sectors, Mukhtar Mankeyev added.

The delegation of Kazakhstan will take part in the third Tyumen investment forum, the deputy governor of North Kazakhstan region informed.

"I think the Tyumen forum will be useful for our regions. We are always open to new mutually beneficial contacts and want to see the business of Tyumen in Kazakhstan and the business of Kazakhstan in Tyumen," he noted.

According to him it is necessary to develop not just economic but also cultural relations between Kazakhstan and Tyumen region.