Kazakhstani Denis Ten wins gold at Golden Spin of Zagreb

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A flawless performance has brought Kazakhstani figure skater Denis Ten gold medal at the Golden Spin of Zagreb in Croatia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Ten came first after the short program and scored a total of 276.39 after the free skate. Sochi-2014 Olympic champion was far ahead of his opponents. American Adam Rippon settled for silver with 237.87 points. Adian Pitkeev of Russia who was placed 5th after the short program hauled bronze with 223.68 points.

It is worth mentioning that Russian Gordei Gorshkov and Moris Kvitelashvili rounded out the top 5 scoring 222.72 and 212.98 points respectively. Another representative of Kazakhstan at the tournament Abzal Rakimgaliev ended up in the 17th place with 167.09 points.