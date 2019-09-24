Kazakhstani deputies strengthening interstate friendship, N. Nazarbayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is making speech at the IV Meeting of Speakers of the Eurasian Countries' Parliaments themed «Greater Eurasia: Dialogue.Trust.Partnership», Kazinform correspondent reports.

«We are all interested in the effectiveness of the meeting. Kazakhstani deputies have established systemic ties with foreign colleagues, thereby strengthening interstate friendship. I’m sure that the deputies on your behalf together with the bodies of our countries will carry out the Eurasian partnership», said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The forum brought together parliamentary delegations from around 65 countries of Europe and Asia, representatives of 14 international parliamentary organizations, including OSCE and CSTO parliamentary assemblies, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and Asian Parliamentary Assembly, the Asian Forum of Parliamentarians on Population and Development (AFPPD), European Parliament, CICA, OIC Parliamentary Union, CIS IPA and the SCO.

Kazakhstan hosts such a high-level parliamentary event for the first time. It is symbolic that the 4th meeting of the Speakers of the Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments is being held on the year of the 25th anniversary of Nursultan Nazarbayev’s initiative on Eurasian integration. The message of Kazakhstan is to position Eurasia as a platform for testing a brand new model of partnership based on a joint, collective settlement of arising contradictions among the countries as well as countering common challenges.

The parliamentarians of Europe and Asia will discuss the ways of ensuring safe and sustainable development of the Eurasian continent, the implementation of the largest integration economic projects of the 21st century.

Panel sessions, dozens of bilateral meetings to be held on the margins of the forum will enable the parliamentarians of the largest continent to exchange their law-making experience, coordinate efforts and contribute to increasing the wellbeing of their nations.

The event is co-organized by the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea.