    14:20, 13 March 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani designers debut at MBFW in Russia (PHOTO)

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A group of designers from Kazakhstan have made one of the major debuts at this season's MBFW in Russia.

    The five best designers of the country presented their new collections in Moscow, Woman.ru reports.

    Creative director of the brand ALEX CHZHEN made "chess collection" designed in black and white. Samidel collection attracted the audience's attention by unusual materials.

    Studio K presented burgundy and sand-beige collection.

    SAMIDEL collection autumn-winter 2016-2017

    Fashion Culture
