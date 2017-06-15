Kazakhstani designers to participate in Milan Fasion Week F/W 2017-2018

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani fashion designers are expected to participate in the upcoming Milan Fashion Week F/W 2017-2018, Kazinform reports.

Milan Fashion Week is the third week on fashion calendar. Kazakhstan will be represented by 5 fashion brands at the event.



Kazakhstani designer Ayazhan Zhaksybai believes it is very important to create a brand that will be competitive at the global market.

Unfortunately, in her words, many Kazakhstani designers start small.



"They [designers] develop their brands with the focus on inner market and plan to go global in the future. However, I think this is the wrong approach. It is crucial to prepare your product for international market. This is exactly what we are doing right now. We are developing a clothing, an accessories and a jewelry brand," Ms Zhaksybai said.



She believes that the Milan Fashion Week is a chance for Kazakhstani brands to access the global market.



"This is of paramount importance for the development of our product," the designer added.



In order to boost competitiveness of Kazakhstani fashion companies, the country enlisted the help of foreign specialists. One of them Pitusa Bolano delivered a workshop on how to create design popular among consumers.



"We've demonstrated Kazakhstani designers and producers how to develop collections suitable for European market. Kazakhstan stands a good chance to enter the global market thanks to excellent quality of its products," Ms Bolano said.