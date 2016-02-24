Kazakhstani designers to present their collections at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani designers - the participants of the Kazakhstan Fashion Week - will present their collections at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Russia scheduled for March 11 in Moscow at Manezh Central Exposition Hall.

The guests will enjoy the works by such famous Kazakhstani brands as Alex Chzhen, Chaude by Khafiz-Khan, Tamara Lamanukaeva, StudioK and Samidel.

“Kazakhstan Fashion Week has been cooperating with the MBFWeek Russia and we are happy to see that this friendship is moving to a new level. We have always assisted Kazakhstani designers in organization of such events. We are sure that the show at Manezh Central Exposition Hall will be held on a proper level: we have what to show and we are proud of it,” Art Director of the Kazakhstan Fashion Week Alex Chzhen says.

Noteworthy to say, that this is not the first trip of Kazakhstani designers to MBFWeek Russia. Some time ago, Russian fashionistas welcomes the shows by Kamila Kurbani and Kuralai.

Around 70 shows by the best designers from Russia, CIS and non-CIS countries are organized within the MBFWeek Russia. More than 50,000 guests visit the shows thus confirming the status of the Week as the largest one in Eastern Europe.