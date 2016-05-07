Kazakhstani director Baigazin wins big at 17th Jeonju International Film Festival

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Emir Baigazin won the Special Jury Prize at the 17th Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea.

Baigazin's The Wounded Angel was warmly received by the jury consisting of programming director of La Cinematheque francaise Jean-Francois Rauger (France), director Denis Cote (Canada), actor Jung Jaeyoung (South Korea), screenwriter Oh Seung-uk (South Korea) and producer Athina Rachel Tsangari (Greece).

Sand Storm directed by Elite Zexer received the Grand Prize of the festival.

The 17th Jeonju International Film Festival was held from April 28 till May 7, 2016. Over 200 films from South Korea and other countries competed in the festival.

It is worth mentioning that The Wounded Angel will hit the theaters in France on May 11.