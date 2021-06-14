Kazakhstani director’s films to be screened at Shanghai Int’l Film Festival

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Two of the films by Kazakh director Adilkhan Yerzhanov «Ulbolsyn» and «The Yellow Cat» are to be screened at the Shanghai International Film Festival, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival – the only A class cinematographic event in China – is taking place in Shanghai which started on June 11 and is scheduled to run until June 20.

The Golden Goblet Awards is said to take place on June 19, with feature, short films, animations, and documentaries included.

Last year the Festival saw 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions. Its porgramme was shortened and awards ceremony not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Shanghai International Film Festival has been organized since 1993.