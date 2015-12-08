Kazakhstani diver had his hair cut under water

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A barber and traveler from Russia's Krasnoyarsk city Denis Yushin cut his client's hair at the bottom of the Sulu Sea on the Philippines, https://gornovosti.ru/ says. The process was shot on a video camera.

His client is a diving instructor from Kazakhstan Vassily Kalashnikov. Both the diver and the barber had stayed under the water for an hour. It took them half an hour to adjust the equipment and half an hour for hair cutting process during which Vassily was sitting on a chair, as if he was in a salon. Denis Yushin has practiced barbering on a beach and even in a crater of the Kanlaon Volcano at a height of 2,500 meters above the sea level. He started his round-the-world trip from Krasnoyarsk in May 2015. He has already been in Baikal, Mongolia, China, South Korea and the Philippines. Haircutting is the main source of his income.

There is no fixed price for his services. Some clients bring petrol for fuelling his bike, while others give food instead of cash.