Kazakhstani Diyas impresses with 1st round win at Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas ranked 53rd in the world sneaked into the second round of the Rolland Garros 2018 in Paris, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the first-round match which lasted only 59 minutes Diyas eliminated Magda Linette of Poland in straight sets 6-3, 6-1. It should be mentioned that the Kazakhstani lost both previous encounters to Linette.



Diyas will play against the winner of Japanese Naomi Osaka vs. American Sofia Kenin match in the second round.



Earlier it was reported that another representative of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva also propelled into the second round of the French Open.