NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Russia’s Varvara Gracheva and Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia defeated the duo of Australian Arina Rodionova and Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas in the 2nd round of the ladies' doubles event at the Wimbledon, Sports.kz reports.

The match lasted for 59 minutes to end with a score 6/3, 6/1 .