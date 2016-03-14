Kazakhstani Diyas moves 8 spots up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has released its updated rankings, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

American Serena Williams tops the rankings with 9,245 points. Angelique Kerber of Germany is ranked 2nd with 5,700 points. Coming in at №3 is Agnieszka Radwanska from Poland with 5,450 points.

The highest ranked female player in Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva lost one spot this week sliding to №56. Yaroslava Shvedova retained the 72nd spot. Zarina Diyas leapfrogged from №95 to №87.