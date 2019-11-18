EN
    15:59, 18 November 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Diyas up in WTA rankings

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Zarina Diyas has improved her standing in the updated WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Diyas rose one spot up to №77 in the WTA rankings. Other representatives of Kazakhstan Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina retained their spots and are ranked 34th and 36th, respectively.

    Aussie Ashleigh Barty still tops the rankings of the best female players in the world. She is followed by Czech Carolina Pliskova (2nd) and Japanese Naomi Osaka (3rd).

