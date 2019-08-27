Kazakhstani Diyas upset by world №2 at U.S. Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan was stunned in the first round of the U.S. Open, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Diyas was upset by 2nd-seeded Ashleigh Barty of Australia in a three-set match. Diyas was victorious in the first set 6:1, however, the Aussie managed to snatch the initiative and win the last two sets 6:3, 6:2. The match lasted for 1h 43 minutes.

Recall that Ashleigh Barty, ranked 2nd in the world, won the 2019 Roland Garros tournament. In the next round she will face American Lauren Davis.