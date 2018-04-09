Kazakhstani Dmitriy Balandin wins gold in Spain

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By finishing 2:09.31 in the men's 200m breaststroke event on the second day of the Open Swimming Championship of Spain, Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Balandin won gold and set the tournament record, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to the Kazakh NOC, the previous record was also set up by Balandin as he covered the semifinal distance in 2:10.96 a day before.

Another Kazakh breast-stroke swimmer Aibek Kamzenov finished 7th in the same competition.



In the 100 meters freestyle swimming race, Adil Kaskabay and Adilbek Mussin of Kazakhstan got through to the finals by finishing second and sixth, respectively, in the semifinals. The final competition will be held tomorrow.



It should be mentioned that Adilbek Mussin grabbed silver in the 50m butterfly race on the first day of the tournament.



Competing in Spain's international tournament, Kazakh swimmers are preparing for the 2018 Asian Games.