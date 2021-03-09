EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:18, 09 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Dmitriy Reiherd reaches FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships event quarterfinals

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The parallel freestyle skiing event of the FIS Freestyle Ski World Championships is taking place in the Shymbulak mountain resort in Almaty city, Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

    Dmitriy Reiherd of Kazakhstan has advanced to the quarterfinals of the parallel freestyle skiing event alongside world champion Mikaël Kingsbury of Canada.

    Another Kazakhstani Pavel Kolmakov failed to finish the race and dropped out of the event.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Events
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!