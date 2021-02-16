Kazakhstani Dmitry Popko advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger in Italy

BIELLA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Dmitry Popko reached the 1/8 finals of the ATP Challenger Tour event in Biella, Italy, Olympic.kz.

In the first round of Biella Challenger Kazakhstani Popko outperformed American Sebastian Korda 6:4, 6:3. In the 1h and 10mon match Popko fired four aces, made one double fault, and saved two break points out of three.

Popko will face against the winner of the match between Latvian Ernests Gulbis and Italian Raul Brancaccio in the 1/8 finals.