Kazakhstani dormitories accommodate up to 4,000 pupils in flood-hit regions

4,739 pupils, who previously were placed in evacuation shelters, have been reaccommodated at children’s recreation centers, college and university dormitories, specialized and secondary boarding schools, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

According to official spokesperson of the Kazakh enlightenment ministry Mereke Amangeldikyzy, the ministry has almost eight thousand places for children and their parents on standby.

At the expense of the Vseobuch fund, pupils are provided with necessary items, food and clothing, said Amangeldikyzy during a briefing.

She went on to add that the areas affected by floods are being connected to the high-speed internet to ensure quality distancing learning. So, 13 schools have been connected to the Starlink internet in Kostanay, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan and Ulytau regions.

In addition, around 400 school psychologists work with children and citizens placed in evacuation shelters. Up to 300 personnel of the territorial departments and organizations subordinate to the enlightenment ministry make sure children receive quality rest and education at the evacuation centers.

3,194 children remain in the evacuation shelters across the country.

The Kazakh government developed the algorithm of work with children placed in the evacuation centers due to the difficult flood situation in the country.