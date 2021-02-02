Kazakhstani duo loses at WTA Gippsland Trophy in Australia

MELBOURNE. KAZINFORM – The WTA Gippsland Trophy tennis tournament is taking place among doubles teams in Melbourne, Australia, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The Kazakhstani duo Elena Rybakina and Yaroslava Shvedova lost to the pair Croatian Darija Jurak and Serbian Nina Stojanović 4:6, 2:6.

In the 1h 6min match, Rybakina and Shvedova made 6 double faults, lost 5 serves, and saved 5 break points.



