EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 27 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani duo makes it into Prague Open final

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN – PRAGUE. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov reached the doubles final at the Prague Open, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakhstan National Olympic Committee.

    In the semi-final match, the tennis players of Kazakhstan secured a confident win over Andre Begemann (Germany) / Florin Mergea (Romania) duo. The match lasted for 1 hour and 7 minutes. The score was 6-4, 6-2.

    In the final, Golubev / Nedovyesov will face off with Gonzalo Escobar (Ecuador) / Ariel Behar (Uruguay).

    Tags:
    Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!