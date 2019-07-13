EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:15, 13 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstani Dychko KOs American heavyweight, wins 9th pro bout

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani boxer Ivan Dychko (8-0, 8 KOs) dominated his ninth professional bout, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Dychko knocked out American heavyweight Nate Heaven in the second round of the eight-round fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

    This is the ninth win for Dychko by knockout and the third loss for Heaven. Initially, Dychko was supposed to fight Brazilian Raphael Zumbano, but the fight fell through.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!